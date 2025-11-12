Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 386,617 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,617 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 79.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

