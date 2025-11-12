CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price target (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $451.69.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $517.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $492.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of -153.43 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $288.00 and a 1 year high of $526.19.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

