Financial Survey: WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) vs. Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Byline Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byline Bancorp and WCF Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp $624.78 million 2.01 $120.76 million $2.81 9.77 WCF Bancorp $11.85 million 1.15 -$40,000.00 N/A N/A

Byline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Byline Bancorp and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Byline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $33.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Byline Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Byline Bancorp pays out 14.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Byline Bancorp and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp 20.01% 11.26% 1.36% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Byline Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits. The company also provides term loans, revolving lines of credit, and construction financing services; senior secured financing solutions to private equity backed lower middle market companies; small business administration and united states department of agriculture loans; and treasury management products and services. In addition, it offers financing solutions for equipment vendors and their end users; syndication services; and investment, trust, and wealth management services that include fiduciary and executor services, financial planning solutions, investment advisory services, and private banking services for foundations and endowments, and high net worth individuals. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About WCF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.