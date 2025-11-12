Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $118.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $105.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

