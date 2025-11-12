BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Stock Up 1.1%

BRP stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.29 and a beta of 1.21.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is -258.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BRP by 10.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BRP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in BRP by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.