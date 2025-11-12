Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% in the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $255.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.68 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

