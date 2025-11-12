Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.7% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 54 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 67 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $402,225.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,533,150. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 18,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.71, for a total value of $14,018,663.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,343,464.11. The trade was a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,397 shares of company stock worth $44,662,165. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on META. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $950.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $827.60.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $627.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $721.92 and its 200-day moving average is $705.05. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 30.89%.Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

