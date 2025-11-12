Gaxos.ai (GXAI) vs. Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Gaxos.ai (NASDAQ:GXAI – Get Free Report) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “GAMING” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Gaxos.ai to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Gaxos.ai has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaxos.ai’s rivals have a beta of 1.60, meaning that their average share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gaxos.ai alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Gaxos.ai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gaxos.ai N/A -$3.42 million -1.67 Gaxos.ai Competitors $2.58 billion $19.42 million 13.63

This table compares Gaxos.ai and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gaxos.ai’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gaxos.ai. Gaxos.ai is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gaxos.ai and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaxos.ai 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gaxos.ai Competitors 528 2538 5396 162 2.60

As a group, “GAMING” companies have a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Gaxos.ai’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gaxos.ai has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Gaxos.ai and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaxos.ai -1,845.25% -27.37% -26.48% Gaxos.ai Competitors -124.65% -63.74% -1.73%

Summary

Gaxos.ai rivals beat Gaxos.ai on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Gaxos.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaxos.ai Inc. engages in developing artificial intelligence applications for various sectors. Its portfolio includes applications in mental and physical wellbeing, coaching, and gaming. In addition, it offers Gaxos, a gaming platform develop, design, acquire, and manage conventional games and combine these games with unconventional game mechanisms. The company was formerly known as The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. and changed its name to Gaxos.ai Inc. in January 2024. Gaxos.ai Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaxos.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaxos.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.