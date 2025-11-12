Marco Investment Management LLC Buys 883 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 8.6% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $103,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 489,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 362,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,010,000 after buying an additional 85,234 shares in the last quarter. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 231,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $351.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.95. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

