Bailard Inc. Sells 17,289 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,289 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $26,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,288 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after purchasing an additional 720,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $194.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

