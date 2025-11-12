Forsta AP Fonden Buys 900 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $64,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,362,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,416,226,000 after purchasing an additional 56,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $654.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $668.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $706.45. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.