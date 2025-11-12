Bailard Inc. Buys 14,219 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. Apollon Financial LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.55%.

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin purchased 7,206 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $503,483.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,109.25. This trade represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

