Bailard Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Bailard Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWR opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

