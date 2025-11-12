Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $97,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,007,389 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $735,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:HD opened at $374.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $372.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $403.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $452.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

