Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,951 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after buying an additional 7,382,548 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $7,712,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,350,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $3,589,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 617.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,206,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,997 shares during the period.
Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHLS opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.
