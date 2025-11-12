Rathbones Group PLC Invests $139,000 in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.83. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 billion. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.22%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

