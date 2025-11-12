Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 870 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Illumina by 29.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Illumina by 36.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,993 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,388 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,447 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.20. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $153.06.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.13 per share, with a total value of $61,065.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

