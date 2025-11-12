Rathbones Group PLC Invests $257,000 in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,530,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Amrize during the second quarter worth about $62,646,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,803,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Amrize in the second quarter valued at about $29,836,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,489,000.

Get Amrize alerts:

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRZ opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Amrize’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRZ shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Amrize in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amrize

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,895,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,223,200. This represents a 3.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Hill acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $202,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at $917,539.69. This represents a 28.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 74,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,655 in the last ninety days.

About Amrize

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amrize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amrize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.