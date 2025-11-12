Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,698,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,336,000 after purchasing an additional 46,956 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,887,000 after acquiring an additional 685,857 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,241,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,628,000 after acquiring an additional 55,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up previously from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $209.42.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The business had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.73%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

