Rathbones Group PLC Sells 39,468 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,468 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 738.2% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,273 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Docusign by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 6.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Docusign by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $68.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.40. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,787,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,983.74. This trade represents a 22.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total transaction of $533,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,915.98. This represents a 11.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,709,933. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Docusign from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Docusign

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.