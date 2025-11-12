45,782 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,760,000 after buying an additional 153,679 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 173,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $24.93.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

