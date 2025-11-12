Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,988.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 285.6% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

