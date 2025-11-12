Midwest Trust Co Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 295.3% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research set a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

