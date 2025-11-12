Midwest Trust Co Invests $979,000 in Lamb Weston $LW

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $939,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 20.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average is $56.06. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.70.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

