Midwest Trust Co Invests $906,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -249.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

