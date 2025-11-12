Midwest Trust Co Makes New $655,000 Investment in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 951 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $209.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair downgraded lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Price Performance

LULU stock opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $159.25 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.59.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.