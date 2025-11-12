Midwest Trust Co Invests $764,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $75.75.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

