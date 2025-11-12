9,424 Shares in Sysco Corporation $SYY Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average is $77.17.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 112.04% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $77,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

