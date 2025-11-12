Midwest Trust Co Buys New Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,317.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 600,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after buying an additional 558,228 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,385,000 after acquiring an additional 362,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,093,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

