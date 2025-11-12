Midwest Trust Co Acquires New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% in the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,484 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $84,348,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,182.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,424,000 after purchasing an additional 123,184 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $479.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $480.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

