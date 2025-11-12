8,234 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VT opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.02. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $142.21.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

