21,625 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX Purchased by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulay Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $140,067,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,321,000 after buying an additional 1,878,599 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,957,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,957,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $26.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

