Midwest Trust Co Buys Shares of 1,023 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 156.7% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 77 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $637.00 to $681.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $576.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.38.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $620.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $621.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.50%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

