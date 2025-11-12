Midwest Trust Co Makes New Investment in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF $XNTK

Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 71.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $282.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.70. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $159.43 and a 12 month high of $295.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.31.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.