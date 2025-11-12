4,185 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,996 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $119.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

