First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Fairway Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fairway Financial LLC now owns 118,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.91.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

