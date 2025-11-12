7,050 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 27.5%

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.61. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

