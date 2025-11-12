KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF $KMLM Position Boosted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 123.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMLM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KMLM opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59.

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

