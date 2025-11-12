PFG Advisors Acquires New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September $USEP

PFG Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 1,331.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 167,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 155,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 601,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,206,000 after buying an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance
USEP opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $37.50.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September Company Profile
The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (USEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. USEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- CoreWeave’s Guidance Cut: A Buying Opportunity in Disguise?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Strategy Shares Plunge as Bitcoin Retreats—More Pain Ahead?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- BigBear.ai Stock Is Range-Bound—Wall Street Isn’t Buying the Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – September (BATS:USEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.