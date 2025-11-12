PFG Advisors Sells 702 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $115.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
