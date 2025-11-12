Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,832 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 677.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 0.0%

VSCO stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.