Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. $NAMS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 130.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 21.0% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NAMS opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NewAmsterdam Pharma ( NASDAQ:NAMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 627.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAMS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,487.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,027,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,666,321.36. This represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,845.58. This represents a 29.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 226,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,748,019 over the last three months. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading

