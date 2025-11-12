Austin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Austin Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $627.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $613.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $579.67. The firm has a market cap of $781.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

