denkapparat Operations GmbH Buys Shares of 11,376 Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Tobam increased its position in Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 7,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 122,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $29,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,746.75. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $282.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $74.84.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.