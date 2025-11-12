GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,676,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,387,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $310.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $316.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

