Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook for WWW FY2026 Earnings

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s FY2027 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW opened at $15.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 370.0% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $413,127.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Demonty Price purchased 25,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $394,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,750. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $524,573 and sold 37,236 shares valued at $1,079,704. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.