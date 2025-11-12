Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 31,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $306.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $291.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.48, for a total transaction of $9,213,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,337,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,526,494.12. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,796 shares of company stock worth $53,983,001. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

