Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $395.00 to $479.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $403.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $482.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $451.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $458.75 and its 200-day moving average is $380.73. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.98 and a beta of 0.30. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.37 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 273.52% and a negative net margin of 12.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.05, for a total transaction of $4,034,094.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,568,138.45. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 31,448 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.58, for a total transaction of $13,729,567.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,724.38. This trade represents a 97.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,144 shares of company stock valued at $44,160,261. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

