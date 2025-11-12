Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $3,047,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 109,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,920,955.54. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 68,618 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $364.04 per share, with a total value of $24,979,696.72. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,859,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,783,487.64. This trade represents a 3.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 165,683 shares of company stock valued at $61,921,142 and have sold 42,774 shares valued at $18,450,408. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

MDGL opened at $541.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.14 and a beta of -1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $440.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $544.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 54.68%.The business had revenue of $287.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.33 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. TD Cowen raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $554.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $485.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JMP Securities set a $527.00 target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $428.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Stories

