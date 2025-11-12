Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,094 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total value of $328,260.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,705.52. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $82,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 49,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,944.08. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,496 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HURN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HURN stock opened at $167.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.77 and a 1 year high of $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.24. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $432.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

